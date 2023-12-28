Police: Man wanted after 1 injured in shooting at Rock Island business

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source, police say.

30-year-old Dante T. Beard is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone with information as to Beard’s whereabouts to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Rock Island police responded about 8 a.m. Thursday to Pak Source, 690 Mill Street for a report of a shooting with a gunshot victim, according to a media release.

Officers said when they arrived, a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso was found. Officers provided first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and took the man to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man’s wounds are serious but appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Police said, the man had a confrontation with a coworker, who has been identified as Beard.

Beard reportedly produced a handgun, shot the man, and then fled from the scene. Police said Beard is described as a black man, approximately 6-feet, 223 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans armed with a handgun. Beard is currently at large and considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

