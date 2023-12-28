Quad Cities gears up for the 22nd annual Kwanzaa celebration

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - From Hanukkah to Christmas, holiday festivities now continue with Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa, an annual seven-day holiday celebrating African American culture and heritage, begins on Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 1.

The Quad Cities has been observing and celebrating Kwanzaa for 22 years, with the annual celebration set to be held on Thursday, Dec. 28 at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

“We have seven speakers, we have poets, and african drumming and dancing, we have praised dancers, some vocalists. And it’s just a really joyous occasion to be around family and community members,” said Shellie Moore Guy, a co-organizer of the local Kwanzaa celebration.

In addition to the main program, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m., there will be a vendor fair and children’s activities starting at 5 p.m., followed by a feast.

Created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa, meaning ‘first fruits’ in Swahili, centers around seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

On each day of Kwanzaa, a candle is lit to represent one of the seven principles.

“Traditionally, there are people who practice the seven principles of kwanzaa in their homes. And they do that for seven days. There it is denoted by seven candles. There’s one black candle that will be in the center of a candle holder, which is called a kinara. So the black candle would be in the center, and then it would be surrounded by green and red candles,” said Moore Guy.

Moore Guy says they’re not just lights—they’re reminders of black history and the strength of our community.

“There are stories that help connect us to the family in a very positive way. And so it is with the culture and the community. It’s important for us to be proud of ourselves, proud of our family, and part and proud of our communities. You know, our successes, learn from our failures, how can we make it better? How can we make ourselves better? And so to have that one day to remind us of that, it’s very important.”

Families get together to tell stories, dance and show their creative side.

“To be among people who look like you know, people who don’t look like you meet new people learn new songs, listen to a poem a something that a speaker may say may spark an interest, or, or something new, to be influenced by something that is positive and know that these people exist here,” said Moore Guy.

Although kwanza falls around the same time as Christmas, it has no religious affiliation.

The event is free to all, and people are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item when attending. Those food items will then be donated to Rock Island’s Second Baptist Church food pantry.

