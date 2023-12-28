‘School Spirits’: Rock Island native writes hit TV series

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new streaming TV series is getting a lot of attention. ‘School Spirits’ is set at a high school where the ghosts of students from the past try to help figure out who killed Maddie Nears. It’s a young adult, supernatural whodunit written by Rock Island native, Megan Trinrud and her brother, Nate.

”Nate and I got to do something really fun, which is we’re co-creators and writers, but we also serve as executive producers on the show, so we really got to be part of the entire process,“ explained Trinrud. “But it was a fascinating crash course for me, personally, because I hadn’t been involved in a production in that sense before,” she added.

It’s been a long journey, which started when Megan was growing up in Rock Island. She had a passion for writing, went to college, then to grad school in film and television and after that, she came home.

“I was lost. I think, the biggest lesson I’ve learned in my adult life is there is no straight line to a goal. And that’s good and exciting and I wish I had embraced it more over the years, but I came home, I really didn’t know what I was going to do with my life,” said Trinrud.

She didn’t realize it back then, but her career was about to begin when she was asked to work in the KWQC-TV6 newsroom as an assistant producer.

“It’s a terrifying job in a lot of ways and you never know what’s gonna happen. So you’re sitting, you’re on live television, anything could go wrong at any minute and often does, and you just have to adapt,” she added.

Megan moved up the ranks and in what was supposed to be six months in TV news, turned into six years. She even won an Emmy for her work producing a ten o’clock newscast. She says that experience in broadcasting helped prepare her for studio projects.

“I think it’s made me really a better problem-solver. It’s made me more confident in tense situations and I also think the collaborative nature of news was so huge in helping me understand what is the process of working with a big production team working with actors and directors,” she said.

Now, Megan is married to the man she met while working at TV6. They have moved to Los Angeles--where her brother also lives--and the twists and turns of her passion are being played out in the characters of a successful TV series, which first launched on Paramount + and is now in the top ten on Netflix.

“I’m surprised by everything. It’s really exciting and kind of a bewildering ride at times. The show will continue to be first run on Paramount +, so our second season will be on Paramount + first, but the Netflix debut was a great additional surprise,” she said.

After ten years of waiting to get her big break, what’s next for this Hollywood screenwriter?

“We want to keep working in television, If we can, we would love to do feature films The great thing about the fact that it took us a little longer to get here in our careers is that we’ve had a lot of time to come up with ideas. So we’re just going to keep developing things,” she added.

One of those ideas is to write a series about TV news.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.