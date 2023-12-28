Theft shuts down holiday light show in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A nonprofit in Muscatine was forced to shut down its holiday light show after being struck by theft and vandalism Christmas night.

Crossroads Inc is a local nonprofit organization that helps hundreds of seniors and adults with disabilities.

To help raise money for the group, organizers put together a holiday light show named Illuminate, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Years at Weed Park in Muscatine.

Since Thanksgiving, the park had been lit up with 40 professional light displays.

But on the day after Christmas, the CEO of Crossroads, Marc Hines, received a call that the lights had gone out.

“That was a big blow,” Hines said. “Kind of a gut punch after 29 days of doing this, somewhere between 75 and 80 percent of all our extension cords, which are pretty critical in a light show, had been either stolen outright or severed.”

The organization would be forced to temporarily shut down the light show.

“Well over 50% of our installations just didn’t have electricity,” said Hines.

Faced with a bill of over $2,000 to replace the cords, along with lost revenue amid the closure, Hines says the community responded with overwhelming support.

“In some ways this could end up being a net positive,” Hines said. “An opportunity for the community to really rally around us...and kind of show whoever did this, you really can’t stop Muscatine from having a nice holiday.”

With the help and support of the community, Hines says they are looking forward to reopening this weekend.

Gates will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.

Cost of admission is a suggested donation of $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit.

If you would like to help them reopen, you can register to volunteer, or donate, on their website.

