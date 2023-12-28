Wet snow vs fluffy snow: The snow-liquid ratio

Snow-liquid ratios are just part of what goes into a snowfall forecast.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest round of snow is here, and it has been producing big snowflakes partially due to the high moisture content available.

When meteorologists forecast how much snow falls, we look at many variables including temperatures on the ground and aloft, as well as moisture.

The snow-liquid ratio is the amount of liquid produced after snow is melted.

When temperatures are warmer, say in the middle to upper 30s, the air is able to hold a higher amount of water vapor (moisture), leading to a lower snow-liquid ratio.

For example, if the temperature is 34° and there’s 5″ of snow that falls and is melted down to 1″ of liquid, the snow-liquid ratio is 5:1.

The standard is a 10:1 ratio, and that happens when temperatures are near 32°.

When temperatures are colder, the air can hold less moisture so that leads to a light, fluffier snow. For example, if the temperature is 18° and there’s snow, it can pile up very quickly for a 20:1 ratio.

See the chart below to see the weight of the snow at each ratio.

Snow-liquid ratios
Snow-liquid ratios(KWQC)

