Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine

3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Maine State Police issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Saco Police Department for a mother and child they say were abducted.

WABI reports the child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi. She is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother is 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket.

Police says the two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say at 3:41 p.m., the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York state.

If you have any information, please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Copyright 2023 WABI Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
James M. Demink, 61, was arrested after deputies say he entered the Henry County Courthouse...
Sheriffs Office: Man arrested, displays pistol inside Henry County Courthouse
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Latest News

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, EMA, will conduct a targeted, wireless emergency...
Scott County Emergency Management to conduct wireless emergency test alert
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, EMA, will conduct a targeted, wireless emergency...
Scott County Emergency Management to conduct wireless emergency test alert
Dante T. Beard, 30, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. at the American Motor Inn, 4300 11th Street...
Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7