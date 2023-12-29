Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
James M. Demink, 61, was arrested after deputies say he entered the Henry County Courthouse...
Sheriffs Office: Man arrested, displays pistol inside Henry County Courthouse
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
A kibbutz in southern Israel has announced that one of the hostages held by Hamas, Judih...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
High school senior Thomas Reid is already busy perfecting his flying skills.
High school student becomes pilot at just 17 years old