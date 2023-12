CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Ted Tornow is stepping down as Clinton LumberKings general manager after serving in the role for 25 years

The LumberKings were named the 2023 Prospect League’s organization of the year and have led the league in attendance since 2021.

A job search to replace Tornow will start in 2024..

