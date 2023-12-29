Cloudy last Friday of 2023

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Lingering snow showers will wrap up around sunrise leading to dry conditions the rest of the day. Highs today will reach the mid and upper 30s melting the 1″-3″ of snow that fell over the last 24 hours. This will also lead to patchy fog on Saturday morning. Another system will bring flurries or light snow north of I-80 Saturday night. Otherwise the next seven days will be quiet weather wise with highs generally in the mid 30s each afternoon and low 20s each morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 38º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low: 24º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 37º.

