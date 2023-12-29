Driving instructors remind drivers of safety tips to follow when driving in the snow

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Driving instructors are reminding the community about safety tips they can follow when driving in snow. This comes as the QCA saw snowfall on Thursday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2021 there were nearly 400 fatal crashes and over 22 thousand crashes that occurred when there was snow and or sleet conditions.

“When you’re dealing with elements, it changes everything. So now our elements all change when it comes to the ground. You know, it could be like we were talking about earlier this slick ice, the snow, what is your visibility right now we have it’s kind of a cloudy day, which is also going to affect your visible, your visibility,” said Shane Skiles, Owner and instructor of Skiles Driving School.

Skiles says safe driving starts with having a clear vision.

“You want to make sure your window is cleaned off, let it be defrost, let it be you want to, you know have that on there help take that ice off that window. And also make sure you get your sides and the rear, it’s very important you do that. It’s not just your front windshield. And it’s not just a little teeny spot that you can see through, you want to have a very good visibility and the front, your rear and your sides, " said Skiles.

Another thing Skiles say drivers can do to defog the windshield quickly in their vehicle is to let down the visor in the car. Once that is done, you then turn on the defrost system in your vehicle, this will force the air coming from the vent to hit the visor and bounce back to the windshield to default the windows quickly.

Skiles says you also want to make sure your other vehicle parts are in working order, such as making sure your outside vehicle lights are on and clear of any snow and that your tires have good tread. If you ever find yourself skidding or sliding, Skiles says drivers should fully understand what to do.

“A lot of people don’t understand, they’re thinking, well, if I’m if I’m going this way, why do I want to turn that way? No, if your car’s sliding like this, you turn your wheels this way, which is now going to correct those,” said Skiles.

Skiles also says that always being aware of your surroundings is key

“What I mean by that is if you’re driving and there happens to be a car that’s losing control that must be in front of you, you want to know where you can go let it be to the right or let it be to the left. You don’t want to the last minute have to panic and jerk the wheel one way or the other. You want to try to figure out what’s the safest device to go on. In a worst-case scenario,” said Skiles.

The NHTSA says to also make sure you have the following winter emergency items in your car:

a snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper;

abrasive material (sand or kitty litter), in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow;

jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (flares and emergency markers);

blankets for protection from the cold; and

a cell phone and charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.