Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

MORNING SUN, Iowa (KWQC) - A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning Sun, Iowa.

Both SUVs had severe front-end damage, and emergency crews had to extract one of the passengers.

The collision on Highway 78 near L Avenue was reported at 4:07 p.m. After arriving, Morning Sun Fire shut down the highway and requested assistance from Wapello Fire and Rescue and two Wapello ambulances.

The person extricated from one vehicle was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. Two people from the other vehicle were taken for minor injuries.

Officials have not released names or conditions of the victims.

Also assisting Morning Sun Fire were Morning Sun Ambulance, Louisa County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol.

A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning Sun, Iowa. Both vehicles had severe front-end damage, and emergency crews had to extract one of the passengers. (Morning Sun Fire Department/KWQC)

How to get the KWQC News 6 app for your smart TVs.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.