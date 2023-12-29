Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 29.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MORNING SUN, Iowa (KWQC) - A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning Sun, Iowa.

Both SUVs had severe front-end damage, and emergency crews had to extract one of the passengers.

The collision on Highway 78 near L Avenue was reported at 4:07 p.m. After arriving, Morning Sun Fire shut down the highway and requested assistance from Wapello Fire and Rescue and two Wapello ambulances.

The person extricated from one vehicle was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. Two people from the other vehicle were taken for minor injuries.

Officials have not released names or conditions of the victims.

Also assisting Morning Sun Fire were Morning Sun Ambulance, Louisa County Sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Both vehicles had severe front-end damage, and emergency crews had to extract one of the passengers.(Morning Sun Fire Department/KWQC)
