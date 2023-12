DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While high schools around the QCA are on winter break, the basketball teams are heating up on the hardwood. Check out highlights from the following games:

Boys

- Lena-Winslow 58, Morrison 52

- Mercer Co. 74, Erie-Prophetstown 32

- Kewanee 75, Orion 74

Girls

- Stillman Valley 41, Sterling 31

- Alleman 50, Jefferson 23

