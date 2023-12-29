Inaugural Mike Hutchins Holiday Classic tips off

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - The inaugural Mike Hutchins Holiday Classic is underway at Sherrard High School.

Mike Hutchins worked 20 years in the Sherrard School District, serving different roles in both the classroom and in athletics. His son Eric said he hopes the event can become an annual tradition.

“A great honor for him. He was out here for 20 years as athletic director, and dean of students. So it wa s great honor to finally recognize him,” Eric Hutchins said. “He’s a basketball athlete so this is a great thing for him. I know he would be smiling above today.”

Mike Hutchins passed away in 2012 at the age of 69.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.