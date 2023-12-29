Judge rules Iowa can’t enforce new law on book bans, gender identity instruction

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of two key parts of Iowa’s new laws on book ban and gender identity in schools.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Locher granted injunctions against banning books from public school libraries that depict sexual activity, and prohibiting instruction about gender identity or sexual orientation.

However, school administrators are still required by law to notify parents if students ask to change their pronouns or names.

The law went into effect this fall after the Republican-led Legislature passed it earlier this year and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it in May.

The injunction was granted for two lawsuits against the state filed by GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force and Penguin Publishers.

