Moline accepting applications for vacant 6th Ward

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati says they’re seeking community-minded candidates interested in filling the vacant 6th Ward Council seat.

The seat became vacant after the passing of Ald. Pat O’Brien earlier in December, Mayor Rayapati said. The goal is to interview candidates between the dates of Jan. 15 and 19 with a goal of informing the City Council of her recommendations by Jan. 19, followed by an approval vote by City Council at its Jan. 23 meeting.

According to Mayor Rayapati, all candidates must live in the city’s 6th Ward and applications are available online or in person at City Hall, 619, 16th Street.

Expressions of interest and statements of qualifications will be accepted between Jan. 2 and 9, Mayor Rayapati said.

Under this time table, the new alderperson would be sworn in on Feb. 13 at the regular City Council meeting, according to Mayor Rayapati.

