Muscatine Volunteers rally together after a Christmas Day theft

MUSCATINE, Iowa {KWQC} -- Thieves on Christmas night cut and stole some of the extension cords to one of Muscatine’s newest holiday attractions.

“Illuminate” debuted this year at Muscatine’s Weed Park. Lights lit up the park making the holiday experience grand. On Tuesday, staff were set to light up the park when they were forced to shut down due to damage and theft.

“When I returned at about four o’clock on Tuesday to get the show back up, I discovered that some of our cords had been cut and later realize that all of our extension cords for about 75% of our show had been taken or cut,” said Crossroads Marketing Director, Megan Francis.”

Francis reached out to the community to lend a helping hand.

“For this to happen, it makes no sense,” said Volunteer Rich Dwyer. “Why would anybody go out there and do something that’s for the good of the community? It’s for the good of the Crossroads as well, senior resources, why mess with that? And so it only makes sense to come out and help support it and get it all going.”

“Everybody out here is volunteers,” added Francis. “They all have stepped up to come and make sure that we can get the lights on again for two more nights and in restore a little holiday cheer.”

Once hearing about the heartache, carloads of extension cords were donated by an anonymous donor.

“We did have a donor in town as soon as they found out gave us a call and said the extension cords are all on us,” said Francis. “We’ve just had an overwhelming support of donations to get this back up and running.”

“We’re a community that supports each other in such a great way,” said Dwyer. “We have been doing that for years and years and it’s only going to continue.”

With the assistance from the community, the clean up process only took a couple of hours. “Illuminate” will run both Friday and Saturday night.

Assisting Crossroads were Muscatine Power and Water, KENT Co., Rebuild Together Muscatine and Pearl City Media.

