New Year's Day weather extremes in the QC

Some of the extremes have happened over the last decade.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As we enter 2024, the First Alert Weather team is looking back at weather extremes on New Year’s Day from the past.

The warmest temperature on record for January 1, the temperature reached 63° in 1897 after a start of a mild 49°, the warmest low temperature on record.

The coldest temperature was just six years ago on Jan. 1, 2018 when the mercury dropped to -19°. The high temperature only managed to reach -2°, making it the coldest high temperature on record.

Snow doesn’t happen on New Year’s Day as often as you may think. The most snow that has fallen on January 1 was back in 2022 when 4.7″ fell.

The most snow on the ground Christmas morning, measured at 6 a.m. at the Quad Cities International Airport, was 16.0″ that was on the ground in 2000.

Watch the video above for more weather extremes.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
The Rock Island native has a TV series that hit the top ten list on Netflix.
‘School Spirits’: Rock Island native writes hit TV series
Theft strikes holiday light show in Muscatine
Theft shuts down holiday light show in Muscatine

Latest News

New Year's Day weather extremes in the QCA
Quad Cities New Year's Day weather extremes
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a team-high 24 points to lead Illinois to a huge win...
Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 29.
Fastcast: Friday, Dec. 29, a.m.