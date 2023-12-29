New Year's Day weather extremes in the QC

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As we enter 2024, the First Alert Weather team is looking back at weather extremes on New Year’s Day from the past.

The warmest temperature on record for January 1, the temperature reached 63° in 1897 after a start of a mild 49°, the warmest low temperature on record.

The coldest temperature was just six years ago on Jan. 1, 2018 when the mercury dropped to -19°. The high temperature only managed to reach -2°, making it the coldest high temperature on record.

Snow doesn’t happen on New Year’s Day as often as you may think. The most snow that has fallen on January 1 was back in 2022 when 4.7″ fell.

The most snow on the ground Christmas morning, measured at 6 a.m. at the Quad Cities International Airport, was 16.0″ that was on the ground in 2000.

