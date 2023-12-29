OSF Health Care Colleges of Nursing to offer LPV-BSN program

By Marcia Lense
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Licensed Practical Nurses or LPNs will soon have a chance to advance their careers and get a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through a new, LPN-BSN pathway program. Dr. Charlene Aaron, President of OSF HealthCare Colleges of Nursing, says LPNs working in the OSF health system will be able to get advanced degrees in Rockford or Peoria and receive financial assistance. The program will also be open to LPNs working outside the health system.

The program is expected to begin in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
The Rock Island native has a TV series that hit the top ten list on Netflix.
‘School Spirits’: Rock Island native writes hit TV series
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

Latest News

TV6 Investigates Iowa Land Values
Scott County farmland values fell in 2023
Visit Quad Cities declares Dec. 29 as Paula Sands Day.
Visit Quad Cities declares Paula Sands Day
.
OSF Colleges of Nursing to offer LPN-BSN pathway program
Thieves on Christmas night cut and stole some of the extension chords to one of Muscatine's...
Muscatine Volunteers rally together after a Christmas Day theft