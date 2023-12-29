OSF Health Care Colleges of Nursing to offer LPV-BSN program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Licensed Practical Nurses or LPNs will soon have a chance to advance their careers and get a Bachelor of Science in Nursing through a new, LPN-BSN pathway program. Dr. Charlene Aaron, President of OSF HealthCare Colleges of Nursing, says LPNs working in the OSF health system will be able to get advanced degrees in Rockford or Peoria and receive financial assistance. The program will also be open to LPNs working outside the health system.

The program is expected to begin in 2025.

