Paula Sands Live finale

The show in its entirety can be viewed in the attached video playlist
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands hosted her afternoon lifestyle talk show for the last time on Dec. 28, 2023. For those keeping a tally, it was episode number 7950!

The hour was filled with memories, affectionate exchanges with co-workers, a look to the future when Quad Cities Live takes over the 3 p.m. timeslot and the host’s final goodbye to viewers.

It was announced that the KWQC Creative Services team has been working on a documentary about Sands’ 41-year tenure at the station. This film will air on Feb. 1, 2024.

Viewers that missed the original airing of the show (or would like to watch it again) can catch all the segments available in the attached video playlist.

