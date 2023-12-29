Election 2024 special: Ron DeSantis holding virtual town hall with Gray TV

Submit your questions for the online Q&A using our form
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) – With the Iowa Caucuses entering the final stretch, Iowa’s Gray Television Stations will host virtual town halls with the top candidates to answer questions you want to ask.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down one-on-one with the candidates for the Republican nomination which will be streamed on the websites and apps for Gray TV stations covering Iowa, including this one.

Ron DeSantis is the first to agree to take part in the virtual town hall live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Now we need your help. Submit your question for Gov. DeSantis by using this form:

FORM: Ask Ron DeSantis a question

We’ll compile a list of your questions to ask him during the live town hall, which we’ll livestream here.

We’ve also requested similar town hall interviews with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. We’ll let you know once those are scheduled and will be looking for your help again with what you want to ask them.

