Scott County Emergency Management to conduct wireless emergency test alert

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, EMA, will conduct a targeted, wireless emergency test for cell phones this weekend.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, EMA, will conduct a targeted, wireless emergency test for cell phones this weekend.

The wireless emergency alert system will be tested on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a one-mile radius for cell phones in unincorporated Scott County, near 240th Street and 230th Avenue, approximately 1.25 miles south of Lost Grove Lake, according to a media release from Brian Payne, Director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. Only cell phones that have opted in to receive WEA Test Messages and are connected to a cellular tower within the one-mile radius of the testing area will receive the test.

Payne says the test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems in place to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster.

Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems is also a way to assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure required to distribute local, state and national messages, and determine whether technological improvements are needed, Payne said.

Android and iPhone users can manage alerts for emergency messages in phone settings.

For additional information, click here and more information on the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and Wireless Emergency Alerts can be found, here.

