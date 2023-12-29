Scott County farmland values fell in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa is home to some of the most valuable farmland in the world. But in Scott County, it’s worth a little bit less this year.

That’s according to Iowa State University’s Annual Farmland Value Survey. It collects information about farm values in all 99 counties.

This year, Scott County saw the biggest decline.

But experts said it’s not a signal for trouble.

Low-interest rates, COVID money sent to farmers, and high farm incomes all combined to drive land values to record levels the past two years. But interest rates are back up, the COVID money has run out. And that leaves farmers with less money to buy new land.

We’re seeing a decline, but not a plummet.

Rabail Chandio heads the report.

“So I personally expect that we’ll see a slower land market but I don’t think we should see any crashes and the land values kind of the kind of the ones we saw in the ‘80s,” she said. “It might be more of a market adjustment like the one we saw in 2015-16 and the last decade.”

Scott County farmland is valued at an average of $15,338 an acre in 2023. That’s down $630 an acre from last year’s report.

“And the reason we’re seeing a slight decline in a few counties in these regions, because these were the countries that experienced very, very high increases in the last couple of years, we had an overall surge at 29% 21, and then 17%, in 2022,” Chandio said. “But now we’re to where we’re coming backwards, the land market is slowing down, and the pace of increase is slowing overall.”

She called it a market correction tied to the overall economy.

“But the way I’m thinking about it is if we’re able to avoid a recession in the broader economy – the Feds have been managing the interest rate to make sure that the economy slows down – it doesn’t, it doesn’t trigger a recession,” she said. “We might not see that kind of a crash in the land market either.”

Chandio said the No. 1 factor driving values is still location. Some buyers are still willing to pay top dollar for the right piece of land.

One farm near West Locust Street in Davenport is listed at more than $20,000 an acre.

