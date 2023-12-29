TV6 documentary about Paula Sands to air Feb. 1

PSL finale Part 1: TV6 documentary
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film project that the KWQC Creative Services team has been working on for months is a documentary about Paula Sands and her time at the station.

Brianna Nielson, Special Projects Manager, Creative Services Director (and former PSL Associate Producer), discusses this project during the PSL finale and shows a sneak peek clip where Sands answers the question, “What does it mean to be a news anchor?”

This documentary will air Feb. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Theft strikes holiday light show in Muscatine
Theft shuts down holiday light show in Muscatine
The Rock Island native has a TV series that hit the top ten list on Netflix.
‘School Spirits’: Rock Island native writes hit TV series

Latest News

PSL finale Part 4: Cyle Dickens tribute to Paula
PSL finale Part 4: Cyle Dickens' tribute to Paula
PSL show team including producers Jake Eastburn and Claire Crippen
PSL finale Part 3: the producers
TV6 veteran's roundtable during PSL finale: Part 1
PSL finale Part 2: veteran anchor roundtable #1
Paula Sands documentary to air Feb. 1, 2024
PSL finale Part 1: TV6 documentary