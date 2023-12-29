TV6 documentary about Paula Sands to air Feb. 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film project that the KWQC Creative Services team has been working on for months is a documentary about Paula Sands and her time at the station.

Brianna Nielson, Special Projects Manager, Creative Services Director (and former PSL Associate Producer), discusses this project during the PSL finale and shows a sneak peek clip where Sands answers the question, “What does it mean to be a news anchor?”

This documentary will air Feb. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.