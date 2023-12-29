Visit Quad Cities declares Paula Sands Day

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 29.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 41 years at KWQC TV6 News and 30 years of hosting Paula Sands Live, Paula Sands has retired. Now, Visit Quad Cities has declared a day after the Quad Cities’ beloved journalist, TV show host and 6 p.m. news anchor.

Visit Quad Cities declared Dec. 29 as Paula Sands Day, according to a Facebook post from the destination guide.

“Paula, huge congratulations on your 41 years serving the QC community,” the Facebook post said. “We appreciate everything you’ve done for our regional destination and thank you for being a dear friend of Visit Quad Cities.”

In the new year, Quad Cities Live with Morgan Ottier will continue to host the hour-long 3 p.m. time slot with Meteorologist Kyle Kiel.

