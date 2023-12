DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic had to be diverted Friday morning after a car took out a power pole on Harrison and 29th Street.

TV6 was on-scene and could see crews working to replace the pole and restore power.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the single-car crash.

Police told TV6 that there were no serious injuries.

