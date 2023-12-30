Dense fog this morning, scattered clouds this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM for our northern counties***

The last weekend of 2023 starts out with patchy areas of fog this morning, then increased scattered clouds this afternoon. Look for near normal temperatures in the middle to upper 30′s. A weak clipper passing to our north tonight could bring the possibility of light snow or a few flurries through tomorrow morning, mainly north of highway 30. Otherwise conditions will remain dry and cold, with lows in the 20′s. Don’t look for much activity New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. We can expect sunshine and a few passing clouds, with colder highs in the 30′s through the first several days of the new year.

TODAY: Morning fog, then scattered clouds and chilly temperatures. High: 39°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance for flurries. Low: 25°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance for light snow or flurries. High: 34°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

