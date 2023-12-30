High School Basketball: Dec. 29

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - High school holiday basketball tournaments are alive and well as we head into 2024. Local QCA teams are putting on quite a display on the hardwood. Check out highlights from the following games:

Girls

- Wethersfield 42, Monmouth-Roseville 35

- Lena-Winslow 40, Mercer County 35

Boys

- Beecher 78, Riverdale 71

- Mercer County 68, Kewanee 64

- Rockridge 48, Farmington 36

- Macomb 37, Abingdon-Avon 31

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.