High School Basketball: Dec. 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - High school holiday basketball tournaments are alive and well as we head into 2024. Local QCA teams are putting on quite a display on the hardwood. Check out highlights from the following games:
Girls
- Wethersfield 42, Monmouth-Roseville 35
- Lena-Winslow 40, Mercer County 35
Boys
- Beecher 78, Riverdale 71
- Mercer County 68, Kewanee 64
- Rockridge 48, Farmington 36
- Macomb 37, Abingdon-Avon 31
