KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute

To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As KWQC celebrates 75 years of broadcasting, we’ll be taking a look back at the many faces you’ve seen on screen over the years, including Fran Riley. TV6 will air a Fran Riley New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day special.

During Riley’s 25 years at KWQC he featured thousands of people and places in the Quad Cities.

To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
Dante Beard, who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source, has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun
The Rock Island native has a TV series that hit the top ten list on Netflix.
‘School Spirits’: Rock Island native writes hit TV series

Latest News

Oak Grove Tavern in Bettendorf, is one of the many bars located in the Quad Cities that plans...
QCA bar shares tips for getting home safe this weekend
To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
Oak Grove Tavern, in Bettendorf, is one of the many bars located in the Quad Cities that plans...
QCA bar shares safety tips for getting home safe on New Year
High School Basketball: Dec. 29
High School Basketball: Dec. 29