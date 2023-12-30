KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As KWQC celebrates 75 years of broadcasting, we’ll be taking a look back at the many faces you’ve seen on screen over the years, including Fran Riley. TV6 will air a Fran Riley New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day special.

During Riley’s 25 years at KWQC he featured thousands of people and places in the Quad Cities.

To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.

