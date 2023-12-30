Local gym offering deal for a healthy New Year

YMCA is offering their annual $0 down promotion to assist with New Years resolutions.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
“I don’t think a lot of people stick with it,” said Registered Dietitian Jeni Tackett. “And the main way I see is just if you go to the gym, January, it’s packed. Then come, maybe March, people have dropped off. So, I think a lot of people have big plans, but it’s sticking with it, that’s the hard part.”

The Bettendorf YMCA acknowledges how there’s always a surge at the beginning of the year.

“It’s 10 a.m. and we’re getting about 1500-2000 a day,” said Bettendorf YMCA Executive Director Luis Leal. “In January, that’s going to climb up to about 3000. So, that’s in one day. So, that’s good. That’s pretty busy. So, we have to engage a lot of people talk to a lot of people and make them feel comfortable.”

Leal says that he wants the members to have the best possible experience.

“This is home,” said Leal. “This is comfort. I’m not walking on eggshells. You’re just thinking about yourself, no one’s looking at you. No one’s looking to judge anyone. We’re just we’re just here for our own issues in our own goals. So, make it friendly, is a key thing.”

The YMCA is offering $0 down until January 5, with payments not beginning until January 10, hoping members can stick to their resolutions without the financial burden.

“We’re waiving the joining fee,” said Leal. “We’re waiving the proration fee as well. So, between now in the 5th, all you have to do is come in and join. We’ll cover all the costs.”

According to Forbes Health, 48% of people say improving fitness is their top priority for 2024. To locate your nearest YMCA, click here.

