Mayor Mike Thoms seeking candidates to fill third ward vacancy

Candidates must reside in the third ward, which is made up of a portion of southwest Rock Island.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms announced the search for candidates to fill the seat of outgoing Third Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert.

According to officials, Gilbert is resigning effectively Jan. 12 to move closer to family in Eldridge, Iowa.

Officials say candidates are asked to send a resume and a brief letter explaining why they would be the best candidate to represent the third ward to Mayor Thomas at thoms.mike@rigov.org

Subject to approval by the city council, Mayor Thoms will nominate a third ward resident to fill out the remainder of Gilbert’s term ending in May 2025.

