New Year’s Eve ranks among the riskiest times to drive

Drunk driving, distracted driving, and speeding significantly contribute to most crashes
The Illinois State Police say they will be working overtime to keep travelers safe this weekend.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New Year’s is a time for celebration and looking forward to new beginnings and the opportunity to start fresh.

However, this festive occasion brings with it a spike in road dangers, turning moments of joy into potential tragedies. According to The National Safety Council (NSC), the time between Christmas and New year’s experiences the highest levels of car accidents that lead to serious injuries or deaths.

The Illinois State Police say they will be working overtime to keep travelers safe this weekend.

“We are in our final statewide enforcement push for the year, which really our overarching goal is to save lives. And that includes intoxicated driving, focusing on removing our intoxicated drivers, but also those that are speeding and are distracted drivers. Again, these are three things that lead to a majority of our personal injury crashes, and not only puts the person that is making the bad choice at risk, but everyone else on the road around them,” said Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez, Illinois State Police Public Information Office.

The number of deaths on Iowa roads now exceeds last year’s, according to Iowa DOT 375 people have died this year on the road, which is 41 more than a year ago. And just across the river, in Illinois, there were 1,138 crashes this year that led to 1,236 fatalities, which is 21 less than during the same period last year.

Trooper Albert-Lopez says that distracted driving is one of the leading causes of car crashes.

“In 2022, the Illinois State Police issued 7200 citations for use an electronic communication device will operate in a motor vehicle. This year when we haven’t even finished the year. We’re at over 10,700 That’s an increase of over 3500 citations for people committing this offense.”

Starting Jan 1st, it will be illegal to videoconference or use social media while behind the wheel.

According to the Illinois state police, breaking the law could result in a $75 fine and could be doubled to $150 for a second offense. In case of a crash, it may escalate to a Class A misdemeanor with a minimum $1,000 fine, and in case of a fatality, it becomes a Class Four felony.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
Dante Beard, who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source, has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
The Rock Island native has a TV series that hit the top ten list on Netflix.
‘School Spirits’: Rock Island native writes hit TV series
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

Latest News

Iowa State University has been surveying Iowa farmland values since 1941. Its 2023 report is...
Farmland values decline
The Illinois State Police say they will be working overtime to keep travelers safe this weekend.
New Year’s Eve ranks among the riskiest times to drive
Friday morning, Gov. DeSantis stopped by the KWQC TV6 studios to talk about his campaign and...
DeSantis sits down with TV6
Friday morning, Gov. DeSantis stopped by the KWQC TV6 studios to talk about his campaign and...
DeSantis sits down with TV6