QCA bar shares tips for getting home safe this weekend

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - New Year’s Eve is this weekend, and bars throughout the QCA are getting ready to welcome guests in to ring in the new year.

Oak Grove Tavern, in Bettendorf, is one of the many bars located in the Quad Cities that plans to have a New Years Eve bash.

Like lots of bars, they are expecting large crowds. That means safety is a major concern and the owner says they’re encouraging their customers to plan ahead to have a designated driver or rideshare.

“We always encourage people to get a safe ride on New Year’s,” Oak Grove Tavern owner, Johnna Chesney, said. “Obviously, it’s a holiday, a lot of people are out and about enjoying themselves, but it’s very important to make sure you secure that safe ride so that you can have a good safe time on the holiday.”

A bartender at Oak Grove tells us how she monitors the crowd.

“I’ve been here about 10 months now, so I feel like I kind of have a gauge on how much people come in and how much they can usually handle,” Oak Grove bartender, Paisley Davis said. “Sometimes I’ll sneak in a water here or there, you know, just be like, okay, you can have another drink if you have a water and usually they’ll forget about the drinking entirely. I’m like, Yeah, I guess I do need a water you know. We’ll always take keys away. You know, make sure everyone gets home safe order an Uber or cab. Like, we have cab taxi driver, business cards in our register if need be.”

Davis went on to recommend to travel in groups and to not leave your friends behind.

According to the National Safety Council, the time between Christmas and New Year’s sees the highest levels of car accidents that lead to serious injuries or death.

