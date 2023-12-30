Quad Cities Botanical Center announces pay what you want nights

By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Botanical Center announces their Pay What You Want to visit Winter Lights event.

According to officials, the event is powered by MidAmerican Energy Company and will be through Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, sponsored by the Family Credit Union.

Guests will pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit.

According to officials, admission is offered as walk up only, no advanced tickets required.

Standard light exhibit admission is $10 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15 and toddlers under two years old receive free admission.

