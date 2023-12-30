Rock Island to demolish three downtown buildings

By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Three buildings in downtown Rock Island have been approved for demolition by the Rock Island City Council.

According to officials, utilities have been cut to the former Bear Manufacturing building, 2016 5th Ave, and the two adjacent Klass buildings at 1901 1st avenue and 111-113 19th Street.

“Demolition of older buildings, especially in a historic area like downtown, is always a last resort after all other feasible options have been explored,” said Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard. “Still, the demotion of the Bear Manufacturing building as well as the Klass buildings offers exciting opportunities for new in-fill development on attractive, shovel-ready sites.

Officials say the demolition should be complete on the Bear Manufacturing building by the week of Feb. 5. and the demolition of the Klass buildings will be completed by the week of Feb. 12.

The Bear Manufacturing Building and the Klass Buildings have been vacant for more than 20 years with structural issues.

The public should expect intermediate lane closures on 1st Avenue and 19th Street and 5th Avenue throughout the demolition process.

