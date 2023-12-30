Sunshine, then scattered clouds this afternoon

Sunday could bring some flurries
We'll go from morning fog, to sunshine to scattered clouds this afternoon, with highs in the 30's to low 40's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The last weekend of 2023 started out with patchy areas of fog this morning, followed by sunshine, then increased scattered clouds this afternoon. Look for near normal temperatures in the middle to upper 30′s. A weak clipper passing to our north tonight could bring the possibility of light snow or a few flurries through tomorrow morning, mainly north of highway 30. Otherwise conditions will remain dry and cold, with lows in the 20′s. Don’t look for much activity New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. We can expect sunshine and a few passing clouds, with colder highs in the 30′s through the first several days of the new year.

TODAY: Sunshine, then scattered clouds and chilly temperatures. High: 39°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance for flurries. Low: 25°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance for light snow or flurries. High: 34°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

