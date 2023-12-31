Arrest made in Clinton shooting death

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday.

Clinton police responded at 12:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 2700 block of South 18th Street for a report of a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, where he was soon pronounced dead, police said.

His name has not yet been released.

Clinton police, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation–Major Crime Unit, investigated the shooting and arrested 33-year-old Marquis D. Winston on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

He also was wanted for an alleged parole violation, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.

Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.p3tips.com.

