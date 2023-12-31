Bettendorf’s Family Museum hosts annual Noon Year’s Eve

Kids and their families were treated to a sold-out Family Museum for Noon Year’s Eve.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – Kids and their families were treated to a sold-out Family Museum for Noon Year’s Eve.

“We sold out,” said Family Museum’s Director of Culture and Recreation Kim Kidwell. “We are at capacity today, which is very exciting. So, we’re looking forward to a super fun noon time balloon drop.”

The annual event is designed for kids to also have fun on New Year’s Eve.

“Some kids don’t want to or can’t stay up until midnight. So, we do it at noon instead and so everyone can have a chance to celebrate,” said eventgoers Sidney and Carolyn.

Thousands of balloons and confetti fell from the roof upon the families down below at the strike of Noon.

“It’s really fun to see all the families doing the activities when they come in and see all the balloons in the ceiling and just the anticipation of the balloon drop,” said Kidwell. “It’s really a great time.”

The kids were treated to jingle bracelets, face painting, and the numerous exhibits the museum had to offer.

“I’m excited to see the ice cream thing, the slide, the pet shop, and the pizza shop” said Sevi Peck about what she was most excited to see during the event.

Family Museum said that it took a couple weeks to make the confetti and blow up all the balloons for the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible this morning
To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

Latest News

To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing some of the top moments from...
Real Conversations: A year in Review 2023
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible this morning
1
Arrest made in Clinton shooting death
generic fire
Officials say no alarms present in two Burlington house fires