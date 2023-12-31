Bettendorf’s Family Museum hosts annual Noon Year’s Eve

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – Kids and their families were treated to a sold-out Family Museum for Noon Year’s Eve.

“We sold out,” said Family Museum’s Director of Culture and Recreation Kim Kidwell. “We are at capacity today, which is very exciting. So, we’re looking forward to a super fun noon time balloon drop.”

The annual event is designed for kids to also have fun on New Year’s Eve.

“Some kids don’t want to or can’t stay up until midnight. So, we do it at noon instead and so everyone can have a chance to celebrate,” said eventgoers Sidney and Carolyn.

Thousands of balloons and confetti fell from the roof upon the families down below at the strike of Noon.

“It’s really fun to see all the families doing the activities when they come in and see all the balloons in the ceiling and just the anticipation of the balloon drop,” said Kidwell. “It’s really a great time.”

The kids were treated to jingle bracelets, face painting, and the numerous exhibits the museum had to offer.

“I’m excited to see the ice cream thing, the slide, the pet shop, and the pizza shop” said Sevi Peck about what she was most excited to see during the event.

Family Museum said that it took a couple weeks to make the confetti and blow up all the balloons for the event.

