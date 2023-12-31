FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 12 p.m. Sunday for areas along and north of I-80
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any untreated roadways and elevated surfaces.(Cyle Dickens)
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place through 12 p.m. on Sunday for the potential of freezing drizzle tonight.

A weak system is moving in from the northwest tonight, bringing with it some scattered light snow. However, out ahead of the area of snow, an area of freezing drizzle is occurring. This area of activity is expected to continue to move southeast into our region tonight. Any areas of freezing drizzle that we see will cause glazing on untreated surfaces and elevated roadways. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor through 12 p.m. Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY(Cyle Dickens)

We are getting reports of numerous car accidents and completely covered roads in southeastern portions of Minnesota.

CURENT ROAD CONDITIONS AS OF 6:45 p.m. SATURDAY.
CURENT ROAD CONDITIONS AS OF 6:45 p.m. SATURDAY.(Cyle Dickens)

The activity should transition into snow overnight, but with temperatures below freezing, roadways that aren’t treated will stay slick.

