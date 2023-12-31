A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect for light snow and freezing drizzle until Noon

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through 12 p.m. on Sunday
Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle make for a wintry scene and slick roads this morning.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The last day of 2023 starts with a taste of winter weather—a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until noon for periods of light snow and freezing drizzle in our northern and eastern counties.

Slick roads and brief reduced visibility this morning
Slick roads and brief reduced visibility this morning(KWQC)

Any areas of freezing drizzle that we see will cause glazing on untreated surfaces and elevated roadways. This could make for slippery conditions and brief visibility issues for much of the region. Precipitation winds down by early afternoon, followed by lingering clouds into this evening. Look for gradual clearing overnight into New Year’s Day. The rest of the week should bring quiet and uneventful weather, with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the 30′s through the period.

TODAY:  Cloudy and cold. A chance for light snow, and areas of freezing drizzle, mainly this morning. High: 34°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Gradual clearing and cold. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY:  Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible this morning
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, could cause travel issues
To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

Latest News

Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, could cause travel issues
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Dense fog this morning, scattered clouds this afternoon
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Dense fog possible for some, overnight
12/29/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast
12/29/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast