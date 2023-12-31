A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect for light snow and freezing drizzle until Noon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The last day of 2023 starts with a taste of winter weather—a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until noon for periods of light snow and freezing drizzle in our northern and eastern counties.

Slick roads and brief reduced visibility this morning (KWQC)

Any areas of freezing drizzle that we see will cause glazing on untreated surfaces and elevated roadways. This could make for slippery conditions and brief visibility issues for much of the region. Precipitation winds down by early afternoon, followed by lingering clouds into this evening. Look for gradual clearing overnight into New Year’s Day. The rest of the week should bring quiet and uneventful weather, with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the 30′s through the period.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold. A chance for light snow, and areas of freezing drizzle, mainly this morning. High: 34°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cold. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

