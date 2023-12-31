First degree murder arrest made in Clinton homicide investigation

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department responded to an apartment located at 2715 S. 18th Street for a report of an individual who had suffered a gunshot wound.

An adult male gunshot victim was located and transported to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, Iowa, where he was soon pronounced dead as a result from his injuries.

The Clinton Police Department, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Major Crime Unit, investigated this incident, which has resulted in 33-year-old Marquis D. Winston being located, arrested, and charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and warrant for parole violation.

The Clinton Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Major Crime Unit continue to investigate.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.

Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.p3tips.com.

This remains an ongoing investigation and tv6 will provide updates on our news app and website.

