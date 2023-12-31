Hero dog alerts owner to fire across the street

By Maddie White, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Wash. (KING) – A dog owner in Washington state said his beloved pet likely helped save his neighbors’ lives.

A fire started early Friday morning at a property in Arlington, a city near Seattle.

The dog sensed something was wrong when she looked out a window and quickly alerted her owner.

It was the middle of the night when the barking began.

Douglas O’Connor II said he normally just tells his dog to go back to sleep, but he said this time her bark was unlike one he’d heard before.

“Loud, screaming-type bark. It was totally different than her just barking at a usual, usual bark. It totally woke us both up. Something’s wrong,” O’Connor said.

He could tell that Lucy, his Australian shepherd labrador mix, was trying to tell them something.

“She was in the bay window just continuing to bark,” he explained.

Lucy was among the first to notice a fire at the home across the street.

“It woke my wife up and she opened the curtains and she said, ‘Honey, there’s a fire over at Doug’s,’” O’Connor said.

The flames were out of control, he explained, adding that the whole side of the building was on fire.

Lucy’s owners called for help and firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

“I’m just glad that nobody was hurt,” O’Connor said.

Officers praised Lucy’s quick actions on social media. It’s clear she was a big hit with the first responders, and her owners couldn’t be prouder.

“She’s just a good dog. She’s really one of a kind. I love her to death,” O’Connor said.

Authorities have not yet determined how the fire started.

