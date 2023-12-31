Local high school and college basketball: Dec. 30

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holiday basketball tournaments are wrapping up around the QCA. See which local teams earned impressive wins.

High School Girls

- Wethersfield 49, Lena-Winslow 46

- Central Southeastern 45, Galena 40

High School Boys

- Beecher 49, Mercer County 42

- Rockridge 36, Macomb 33

Men’s College Basketball

- Augustana 74, Benedictine 68

- Concordia (NE) 90, St. Ambrose 75

