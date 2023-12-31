Local high school and college basketball: Dec. 30

Local high school and college sports: Dec. 30
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holiday basketball tournaments are wrapping up around the QCA. See which local teams earned impressive wins.

High School Girls

- Wethersfield 49, Lena-Winslow 46

- Central Southeastern 45, Galena 40

High School Boys

- Beecher 49, Mercer County 42

- Rockridge 36, Macomb 33

Men’s College Basketball

- Augustana 74, Benedictine 68

- Concordia (NE) 90, St. Ambrose 75

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun
To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible tonight
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, could cause travel issues

Latest News

Riverdale basketball
High School Basketball: Dec. 29
High School Basketball: Dec. 29
High School Basketball: Dec. 29
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a team-high 24 points to lead Illinois to a huge win...
Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge
Alleman GBB
High School Basketball: Dec. 28