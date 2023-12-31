Local high school and college basketball: Dec. 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holiday basketball tournaments are wrapping up around the QCA. See which local teams earned impressive wins.
High School Girls
- Wethersfield 49, Lena-Winslow 46
- Central Southeastern 45, Galena 40
High School Boys
- Beecher 49, Mercer County 42
- Rockridge 36, Macomb 33
Men’s College Basketball
- Augustana 74, Benedictine 68
- Concordia (NE) 90, St. Ambrose 75
