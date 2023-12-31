Officials say no alarms present in two Burlington house fires

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Burlington Fire Department, two different fires occurred on Friday and Saturday just before New Years Day. The first fire that broke out was around 11:45am on December 29th, 2023. Officials say it happened near the 100 block of Melrose Ct. The family that lived there was home at the time and safely evacuated after they tried to put it out with an extinguisher. Officials say there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms present. Fire officials say the property racked up around $15,000 in damages. After an initial investigation, the fire has been ruled accident due to faulty electrical wiring.

Almost 24 hours later exactly, the Burlington Fire Department got another call of a fire. A press release says it happened around 11am in the 1000 block of N. 7th Street in Burlington. Officials say a shed was fully engulfed and it was spreading to the house. The homeowners and their family managed to escape safely. Officials say there was no working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms present. According to a press release, the property sustained around $20,000 in damages. At this time, the fire has been ruled underdetermined and not considered suspicious.

