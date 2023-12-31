Silvis teen learning to fly without a drivers license

Flying a plane without a drivers license; Silvis teen learns to fly
By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Silvis teen is training to become a pilot before getting a drivers license.

Imagine this: Flying an airplane from Moline to Chicago to see Lake Michigan, all while still not having a drivers license.

That is exactly what Ava Whitney, 14, has done in her pursuit to become a pilot.

Earlier this year, Ava was asked by her grandfather if she would like to go on a private plane ride with a Quad Cities Aero flight instructor for her birthday.

She said ‘yes.’

“I just caught the bug,” she said. “I could totally see myself doing this in the future, and it’s something that I truly enjoy.”

After one flight with the instructor, her grandfather David Whitney, was not sure how she would feel about it.

It didn’t take long for him to get an answer.

“Pretty soon I get a phone call,” he said. “She says ‘grandpa I want to be a pilot,’ and we’re off.”

With ‘nerves of steel,’ according to her grandfather, Ava began training to become a pilot.

“It went from me not knowing any button to the plane,” she said. “To me now doing pre-flight radios, taxi and flying, landings, takeoffs and all that stuff.”

Whitney always hoped his granddaughter would be interested in flying planes, but is still surprised by her confidence.

“Cool, calm and collected,” Whitney said. “Just can’t say enough about her.”

In less than a year, Ava has found her passion in flying.

“You get to see everything, just in a different way,” she said. “I mean, you can go into sunrise, sunset. It’s incredible.”

Ava says she plans to continue getting hours in the air to obtain her private pilot’s license when she is 17.

After graduating high school, she wants to attend a flight school to study becoming a commercial airline pilot.

According the Quad Cities Aero website, Ava can become certified for a private pilot’s license at the age of 17, after flying for a minimum of 40 hours, as well as the passage of a written oral and flight exam.

