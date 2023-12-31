Snow and freezing drizzle wind down this afternoon

Look for clearing skies and a sunny start to 2024
Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle make for a wintry scene and slick roads this morning.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The last day of 2023 started with a taste of winter weather, as periods of light snow and freezing drizzle moved through the region during the first half of the day. That wintry mix of precipitation should wind down later this afternoon, but roads could remain slick in spots during the next several hours. In fact, we could see some glazing on untreated surfaces and elevated roadways, so do exercise caution if you plan to travel this afternoon.

Look for lingering clouds into this evening, followed by gradual clearing overnight into New Year’s Day. After a sunny start to 2024, the rest of the week should bring quiet and uneventful weather, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Expect highs in the 30′s and lows in the 20′s through the period. Our next chance for snow should arrive by Saturday.

TODAY: Light snow, and areas of freezing drizzle coming to an end this afternoon, then cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then gradual clearing and cold. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible this morning
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, could cause travel issues
To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect for light snow and freezing drizzle until Noon
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, could cause travel issues
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Dense fog this morning, scattered clouds this afternoon
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Dense fog possible for some, overnight