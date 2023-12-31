Snow and freezing drizzle wind down this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The last day of 2023 started with a taste of winter weather, as periods of light snow and freezing drizzle moved through the region during the first half of the day. That wintry mix of precipitation should wind down later this afternoon, but roads could remain slick in spots during the next several hours. In fact, we could see some glazing on untreated surfaces and elevated roadways, so do exercise caution if you plan to travel this afternoon.

Look for lingering clouds into this evening, followed by gradual clearing overnight into New Year’s Day. After a sunny start to 2024, the rest of the week should bring quiet and uneventful weather, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Expect highs in the 30′s and lows in the 20′s through the period. Our next chance for snow should arrive by Saturday.

TODAY: Light snow, and areas of freezing drizzle coming to an end this afternoon, then cloudy and cool. High: 34°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then gradual clearing and cold. Low: 21°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

