Cloudy start to 2024

Active weather returns by the end of the work week
12/31/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Happy New Year! We will start 2024 off with a stubborn layer of stratus clouds leading to highs in the upper 20s and low 30s across the region. However, despite all the clouds, there won’t be any wintry precip to deal with so travel conditions will be in good shape. We will be dry the rest of the work week with only a cool off in temps expected by Thursday. Looking ahead to the weekend there will be a system that could bring us some light snow, but it’s too far out for any specifics.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 33º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 25º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 39º.

