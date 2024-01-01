Crews repond to Galesburg house fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department, in cooperation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, is investigating a house fire that broke out Saturday night.

Firefighters responded at 7:27 p.m. to the 1500 block of Monmouth Boulevard and found smoke coming from the eaves of the home.

Firefighters forced entry through the front of the home to extinguish the fire, the fire department said in a media release.

The Fremont Street Station crew established water supply from a nearby hydrant and performed a search of the residence for any possible occupants. The Brooks Street Sreet station crew performed ventilation to improve interior smoke conditions.

There were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Preliminary damage estimates are at $17,000, fire officials said.

