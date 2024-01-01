No injuries reported in Sterling house fire

Top headlines for Monday, Jan. 1.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out early Sunday.

The call came in just after 6 a.m. The fire department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS and Sterling Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of 15th Avenue.

Police arrived first and reported all occupants were out of the home. A dog was also rescued, the fire department said in a media release.

Firefighters noted heavy smoke and fire pushing from what appeared to be the kitchen area. The fire was brought under control at 6:37 a.m., according to the release.

According to the release, the fire started in the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments assisted, including Dixon Rural Fire Department, Prophetstown Fire Protection District, Milledgeville Fire Protection District, Amboy Fire Department, and the Morrison Fire Department.

Com Ed, NICOR, The Red Cross and 800-Board Up also assisted.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

