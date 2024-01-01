Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Davenport field

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A small, private aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Davenport field Sunday evening.

According to the Davenport Police Department, the aircraft made the emergency landing in a field near the 5900 block of Tremont Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The plane was approaching the Davenport Municipal Airport for landing when the pilot reported mechanical problems and made the emergency landing.

Two individuals were on board, but there were no apparent injuries. Both passengers declined treatment.

Davenport Police and Fire Departments provided an initial response. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the incident. No further information is available.

