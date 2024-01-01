Tip leads to recovery of some of Princeton man’s stolen sound equipment

A Princeton, Illinois man who had a van full of sound equipment stolen earlier this year got a surprise to end 2023.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Princeton police confirmed some of Gary Swanson’s sound equipment has been returned thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Police have not said whether anyone was arrested or charged in connection with the theft.

In a Facebook post, Swanson said he got back two vintage keyboards, a mixer board, and several microphones.

Some equipment is still missing, but Swanson thanked the community for their support.

